The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips - including one Breeders' Cup fancy

Three horses to include in a multiple on Friday . . .

Serene Seraph (12.50 Newmarket)

The Richard Hannon-trained juvenile battled testing conditions at Newbury to get off the mark at the third attempt and another big showing can be expected. The daughter of Blue Point never really looked in trouble that day, going through the paces before winning comfortably, and although she will face a stiffer challenge here, the drop back in trip can only be an advantage. The two-year-old has showed improvement in each of her three starts and has continued to deliver higher Racing Post Ratings since her debut third to Carla's Way. The form from that Doncaster run has been boosted with four subsequent winners including Carla's Way, who won a Group 2 on her most recent start.

Hamish (1.25 Newmarket)

The consistent Hamish has reeled off three Group 3 victories in each of his last three starts and he has the ability to land another one again for William Haggas. The seven-year-old has finished in the first three in 13 of his 15 Flat turf runs, with eight of them being winning performances, and he should relish the testing ground given that his last five wins have come when soft has been in the going description. Hamish cruised to success in the Glorious Stakes at Goodwood and was close to recording a career-best effort in a race that has seen the second and third both win since, while the sixth-placed finisher has scored a couple of times. Based on that form, Hamish should run another huge race.

Givemethebeatboys (9.00 Santa Anita)

Givemethebeatboys made a solid start to his career with two quickfire victories in May, the second in Group 3 company, and I'm expecting another solid run as he drops in trip to five furlongs. The Jessica Harrington-trained two-year-old did not disgrace himself when fourth in the Coventry Stakes at Ascot. He stayed with the pace for the majority of the race and the form has been franked with the third, Bucanero Fuerte, winning a Group 2 and then the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes, in which Givemethebeatboys finished third, on his next two starts. He looked to run out of steam towards the end of the Middle Park, so dropping to 5f will suit, and he is well positioned in stall five to cope with the pace of front-runner Big Evs, who goes from stall four.

