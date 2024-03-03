The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips from Plumpton and Southwell on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday . . .

Letthedustsettle (3.20 Plumpton)

The Tom Lacey-trained six-year-old has produced some strong efforts in recent outings and he has an opportunity to strike again on this step up in trip. Letthedustsettle has only ever raced on either soft or heavy ground, so the expected testing conditions should not be an issue. Although he has yet to race over two-and-a-half miles or further under rules, he won a point-to-point over three miles and will have the stamina for this test. He has yielded an improved Racing Post Rating in his last three starts, two of which came at Catterick, and he has only been raised 1lb following his runner-up finish at Newcastle last month. He has every chance.

Long Draw (3.40 Southwell)

Olly Murphy is enjoying yet another strong campaign and this five-year-old can continue that and get off the mark on his second start under rules. Purchased for £60,000 at the Cheltenham sales last April, Long Draw made a promising debut at Taunton in December and only finished just under two lengths behind the winner. Meanwhile, the form from his point-to-point second at Ballynoe can be marked up given that it has produced two subsequent winners. The fact title-chasing Sean Bowen takes over in the saddle should boost the chances, especially as the jockey has a solid 21 per cent strike-rate at the track.

Saligo Bay (3.52 Plumpton)

Trained by Gary Moore, the six-year-old has enjoyed a positive campaign and his two course-and-distance victories make him a major player in this contest. You can put a line through his latest effort, when he fell at the second at this venue in January, and he has the ability to bounce back. His penultimate outing yielded a career-best RPR as he ran out a 20-length winner in November. He has finished inside the first three in 16 of his 28 starts and he should be in with a shout once again at a track he usually runs well at. Moore has won with two of his four runners at the venue this season and Saligo Bay can go well.

