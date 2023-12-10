The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips at Lingfield on Monday afternoon

Three horses to include in a multiple on Monday . . .

Royal Athena (1.05 Lingfield)

The James Owen-trained three-year-old has showed improvement since joining the yard in the autumn, most recently when recording a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings at Fakenham last time. The daughter of Golden Horn has only made three starts for Owen, but two of them have come over hurdles and she has done well in the new sphere. She finished a promising fifth of 12 on her hurdles debut at Ludlow in October before scoring on her last outing and she is starting to show her ability over this 2m distance. Lilly Pinchin retains the ride and another big run is expected.

Foxey (1.35 Lingfield)

Olly Murphy continues to enjoy a good campaign and he is operating at a 16 per cent (3-19) in the past fortnight, with the majority of his string finishing in the first three. He has two runners at Lingfield and this eight-year-old provides him with his best chance of another winner on the day. Since joining the yard from James Ewart in September, Foxey has made three appearances and improved with every start. He produced an eyecatching display when winning by seven lengths over hurdles at Newton Abbot in October, but was arguably even better when tried over fences last time. He finished second of seven at Huntingdon that day and he should come on massively for that run.

Joker De Mai (3.05 Lingfield)

Lambourn trainer Harry Derham is close to recording a career-best campaign in just his second season and Joker De Mai, who shaped well in France, can continue his progression. The four-year-old fared well in France and his recent success at Auteuil, which yielded his highest RPR, came on heavy ground over a trip further than this, so he should be able to cope with conditions under owner-jockey David Maxwell. He stayed on well when fourth behind the talented Willmount at Newbury on his stable debut, and should show more improvement now.

