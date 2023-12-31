The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips at Cheltenham and Musselburgh on New Year's Day

Three horses to include in a multiple on Monday . . .

Cloudy Glen (1.30 Cheltenham)

Venetia Williams' horses have been in red-hot form and Cloudy Glen can continue that on ground he should relish. The ground is likely to be extremely testing at Cheltenham and that will be an advantage for the 11-year-old, who has won twice on heavy and placed second on two other occasions. Cloudy Glen produced a strong effort at the track on his seasonal return when second in a Grade 3, and ran with credit when fifth in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury last time out. He is proven over these staying trips and another positive run is expected.

Williethebuilder (1.45 Musselburgh)

Williethebuilder has enjoyed a positive start since joining Dan Skelton's yard from Declan Queally and he can continue his progress. The five-year-old got off the mark on his yard debut in September before recording an improved Racing Post Rating at Cheltenham despite finishing fourth of five. It was his first attempt in Grade 2 company, but he can be forgiven for that as he made a mistake after the last and drifted right on the run to the line. He then ran well in spells on his handicap debut at the same track last time out and is sure to come on for that run. The slight step back in trip should see him produce an improved run.

Dr Shirocco (2.55 Musselburgh)

The Sandy Forster-trained Dr Shirocco has improved massively lately and can continue his progress by completing a hat-trick. The son of Shirocco made a successful seasonal reappearance over course and distance last time out and that form has been franked with the third, Moore Clouds, winning at Sedgefield on Boxing Day. It was a career-best effort over fences from Dr Shirocco, who has now won twice and placed three times in eight starts as a chaser. Nine of Forster's 13 runners at the track in the past five seasons have finished inside the top four,

Read these next:

'This is his Gold Cup' - Richard Birch has four fancies to kick off 2024

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.