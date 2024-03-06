The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips at Carlisle and Wincanton on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

Windance (2.25 Wincanton)

The Anthony Honeyball-trained nine-year-old was extremely unlucky not have won on his return from a 354-day layoff at Plumpton last time out, but that run showed he has the ability to strike this time. He returns quickly and will be suited to the track and trip as his last victory came over course and distance when Sam Twiston-Davies, who returns to the saddle, was onboard. He is 5lb ahead of the handicapper and this is a perfect chance for him to get back on track.

Emily's Choice (2.55 Wincanton)

Emily's Choice got off the mark under rules when winning at Newcastle last month and the six-year-old mare should come on for that effort. That win came on heavy ground and she showed her natural speed when leading for most of the race despite showing signs of greenness. The majority of her racing has come over three miles in point-to-points, so she'll have no problems with getting further in time, but this step back in trip won't be a problem and she should be suited to the expected testing conditions.

Hello Judge (3.10 Carlisle)

The eight-year-old has been a consistent performer for Ann Hamilton this season. He produced Racing Post Ratings of 106 and 104 in his two wins at this venue, while he ran to an RPR of 106 when contesting hurdles a few years ago, so it is a course he seems to go well at. Hamilton has had success at this track in the past five seasons as she is operating at a 27 per cent strike-rate (6-22) in that period. Hello Judge was only raised 1lb in the ratings from his win last time and he can take advantage of a workable mark.

