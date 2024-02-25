The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horse racing tips at Plumpton on Monday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Monday . . .

Sanitiser (2.50 Plumpton)

Gary Moore and Caoilin Quinn cannot do much wrong at the minute and Sanitiser can keep up the stable's red-hot form. The trainer-jockey partnership has fired in six winners in the past fortnight and this five-year-old showed ran well when fourth at Kempton in November. Moore is operating at a 22 per cent strike-rate in that same two-week period and Sanitiser should come on for his latest effort. It was his first run over hurdles since joining from Archie Watson.

Windance (3.20 Plumpton)

Trainer Anthony Honeyball is enjoying another strong campaign and Windance has a good opportunity of continuing that good form. Although the nine-year-old is making his first start in almost a year, he ended last season with back-to-back successes and proved he has the stamina for these staying distances. He recorded a career-best Racing Post Rating when winning at Wincanton last March, and if he retains his ability then he has every chance in a wide-open contest. The ground is expected to be quite testing, which he should relish given all four of his wins have come when soft has been in the going description.

Our Bill's Aunt (5.05 Plumpton)

The Alex Hales-trained mare was unlucky not to get her head in front more than once last season, but this could be her opportunity to add to her Chepstow win in November 2022. She finished last of three on heavy ground at Southwell in November and following a wind operation, she showed signs of returning to her best when third at Market Rasen last month. Our Bill's Aunt has finished inside the first three on all but two of her 12 starts and she should come on from that effort last time out, so she has a big chance of getting off the mark this season.

