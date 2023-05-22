The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horseracing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to put in a multiple on Tuesday

(2.10 Wolverhampton)

The opening race on the card looks to be a battle between the two course-and-distance winners, and it's Unlimited Data who looks the most likely out of the two. He made all around here on his last appearance and the second and third from that race have both won since. He should benefit from a low draw, which is preferable over 5f at Dunstall Park, and with a prominent run on the inside, will be tough to peg back.

(3.23 Brighton)

You can put a line through her last start at Kempton as it was her first in 250 days and for Lydia Richards. She will be much better off having that run in the bank and now drops back down to 7f. Her sole win came over this trip at Brighton, where she won impressively by two and a half lengths, and she followed that with another good run at Yarmouth, with the winner now rated 20lb higher. She generally performs best on quick ground and will get that today.

(3.30 Huntingdon)

This ex-Flat winner made his hurdling debut at Wincanton in March and, with a 2-7 favourite in the race, winning was always going to be difficult. However, he ran well and showed enough ability to suggest he would be winning something over hurdles soon. Nothing else in the field stands out, and with a bit of improvement, you would expect that Sisterandbrother will be too good for these. Harry Cobden taking the ride can only be a positive, and he has an impressive 32 per cent strike-rate (8-22) when riding for Milton Harris.

