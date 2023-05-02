The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

(2.05 Ascot)

If there's any group I'd be swearing allegiance to this week then it would be the Amo Racing team. They have had made a flying start to the season and it could get even better for them with potential Classic success later in the week. It is their juvenile Maximum Impact who I'll be siding with on Royal Ascot trials day. This Havana Grey colt was mightily impressive when winning by 12 lengths on his debut at Leicester in tough conditions. You would expect that this is another stepping stone to some much bigger targets later in the season.

(3.00 Wolverhampton)

Stuart Williams has been having plenty of success with his runners at Wolverhampton, striking at 30 per cent this year. If there is anything to take out of Bailar Contigo's first four runs, it's that she wants further, and she gets that here. She runs off a mark of 52 and has promising apprentice Connor Planas taking off 5lb.

(9.00 Kempton)

He won over this course and distance on his handicap debut, although things were not straightforward that day as he was slowly away and had to come from the back, but finished strongly and won convincingly. You could write a long list of excuses for his last run. He pulled hard, had no room, was badly hampered and hung left. Pretty much anything that could go wrong did go wrong. You have to respect that he finished fourth and only one and a half lengths behind the winner after all that. He has since had a gelding operation, so should have a better temperament, and can bag the Kempton finale.

