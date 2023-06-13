The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Tommydan (2.00 Newton Abbot)

He succeeded on his seasonal reappearance at Southwell, winning a handicap hurdle in some style. He was always going well and found himself in front in the home straight without having to do much and was eased up in the last few yards. He goes back over fences and runs off 5lb lower. It'll be tough for his rivals to beat such a well-handicapped horse.

Shagpyle (2.40 Haydock)

This half-sister to multiple Group 1 winner Pyledriver showed plenty of promise when winning on her debut. She was different class to her rivals that day and won going away, and you would expect she will be even better over further based on that performance. There is plenty of stamina in the pedigree too. She should remain unbeaten.

The Thames Boatman (3.25 Yarmouth)

He finished fourth of 18 in a competitive handicap at York that featured the first, second, and fourth in the 3YO Dash at Epsom. He is getting better with every run since being gelded and looks more than capable of winning off a mark of 80. He has yet to win on turf, but this is an easier contest compared to others he has been running in and he looked suited by quick ground at York last time, which he will get here.

