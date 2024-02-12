The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Lingfield on Tuesday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Bampton Star (3.35 Lingfield)

Goes in handicaps for the first time off a mark of 85 after four runs in novice company last season. He would have been hard to handicap, as he showed nothing on his first two starts and then finished well down the field on his next two. He is bred to stay and is closely related to multiple stayers. His sister, For Gina, picked up a couple of wins over this trip earlier in the season and is rated 96. There is a good chance Bampton Star is chucked in off a mark of 85 and can break his maiden in this weak race.

Clonakilty (4.10 Lingfield)

Produced a much-improved performance over fences when returning from a small break after a wind op. He travelled well throughout, although he could not keep up with the leaders when the pace increased in the home straight, but just when it looked like he was going to fade out of the picture, he picked up again and made plenty of ground up on his rivals and finished third. The step up in trip and ground is going to suit him. Everything looks in his favour, and he is primed to win.

Atreides (4.40 Lingfield)

Has been running well without winning and his mark is creeping down. He has been known to run a bit keen at times, which may have cost him in the past, but he did look a lot more settled early during the race last time. The fourth, who finished just over a length behind him, has gone on to win since, and although we have not seen the first two home reappear yet, I'd expect the form of the race to work out very well, as the winner won with plenty in hand and was likely very well handicapped. Atreides definitely has the ability to win off a mark of 97, and if he can settle early, he should have an excellent chance.

