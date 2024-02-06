The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Kempton, Ludlow, Sedgefield on Wednesday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Galice Macalo (2.40 Sedgefield)

Broke her maiden over fences last time in a three-runner race at Leicester. There's little to read into the form, but I did like how much better she was jumping her fences. She's not always been the most natural jumper and has made plenty of mistakes, which have cost her in the past. With only a 4lb rise for the 14-length win, she is now rated 122, still 12lb lower than her best mark over hurdles. This is clearly more competitive than her last race, but she's still very well handicapped, and if she jumps like she did last time, she will win.

Abingworth (3.50 Ludlow)

Three of the seven runners won last time, and the Gary Moore-trained Abingworth is the standout pick. He beat Famoso last time, who has gone on to win since, and while Famoso is going to be better off at the weights, he will still need to find plenty to reverse the form. The way Abingworth accelerated after three out was visually impressive, and even when Famoso did get close after jumping the last, he picked up again and found plenty. The third in that race has also won since, so the form is stacking up. This was only his third start, and he is still only six, so we can expect to see plenty more from him.

Symbol Of Light (7.00 Kempton)

He has been seen twice on the all-weather this season and has arguably been unlucky, finding himself short of room on both occasions. It's unlikely he would have won last time, but he certainly could have gotten closer to Dear My Friend, who won the Tandridge Stakes last weekend. This looks weaker than the previous two races he has run in, and with only six rivals, there shouldn't be too many traffic problems. It'll be tough to beat him.

