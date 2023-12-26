The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Kempton and Leopardstown on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Dysart Dynamo (1.10 Leopardstown)

He may have been beaten several lengths last time out by Captain Guinness, but that form can be reversed, and I wouldn't be deserting Dysart just yet. Everything looked to be in his favour when he went off at odds-on at Navan. Usual front-running tactics were employed, but he had matured somewhat, as he seemed settled in front rather than enthusiastically pulling as he had previously done. He got picked off easily by Captain Guinness and only finished third, but he seemed to stop quickly, and it's very likely he needed the run. He has tons of ability, and while he may not be on a par with El Fabilolo and Jonbon, there is a Grade 1 in him. With fitness not being an issue and classier horses going elsewhere, this looks like a brilliant opportunity for him, and he could well be going under the radar.

Master Chewy (1.55 Kempton)

This weak running of the Grade 2 Wayward Lad Novices' Chase can go the way of Master Chewy. He impressed on his chasing debut, scoring by 12 lengths. Although he has not been able to follow up, he has gone down fighting to two formidable opponents in Djelo, who has since gone on to win a Grade 2, and experienced chaser Elixir De Nutz, who was coming in after a win in the Grade 2 Haldon Gold Cup. Nickle Back is officially rated 7lb higher than him, but the first time he found himself involved in a proper race over fences last time out, he got found out pretty quickly. He will go off from the front and try to make all but will set it up perfectly for Master Chewy.

Jody Ted (3.00 Leopardstown)

The Paddy Power Chase is, without a doubt, one of my favourite handicaps throughout the season, and with a maximum of 28 going to post, finding a winner is not easy. However, after going through the race multiple times, I keep returning to one horse, Jody Ted. The Eoin Griffin-trained seven-year-old is 2-2 for this season. He made light work of challengers at Limerick over 2m3f, having cruised by his only challenger to win easily and looking like he could have gone round again. Connections then decided to take advantage of his hurdles mark, and he duly delivered. He goes back over fences off a mark of 134. I believe he is one of the better-handicapped horses in the race and he is still relatively unexposed as a stayer.

