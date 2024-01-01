The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp with three horse racing tips at Ayr and Fakenham

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Lincoln Burrows (1.15 Ayr)

The Micky Hammond inmate's sole win came last year on heavy ground. The 11 length victory doesn't tell the whole story as rival Star Vantage fell at the last, but Burrows was chasing him down, and I'm confident that he would have won regardless. He has yet to replicate that form, being very disappointing on his chase debut and running in solitary in the rear on his two recent starts. Still, he has been given a small break since, so with him being fresh again and conditions in his favour, a return to form can be expected, and this could be an opportunity to break out with a second career win.

Ballycoose (2.15 Ayr)

It may be a new year, but some things never change, and we can expect to see plenty of S R B Crawford's raiders scooping up pots in the UK again this year. He enjoyed a double at this meeting last year, and looking at his entries for the meeting, I would not be surprised if he lands another one this time around. I'm particularly keen on his Ballycoose, who goes over fences for the first time. He was traveling like a dream last time out, and victory looked pretty certain, with him trading as low as 1.25. He couldn't get the better of outsider Better Getalong, but he was a good eight and a half lengths clear of third. He should be fine jumping a fence, and I expect him to go one better than last time.

For Gina (3.30 Fakenham)

Progressive mare For Gina scored easily over this course and distance in November, producing a career-best performance, and should be strongly fancied to get her head in front once again. She is already rated 13 pounds higher than when she started handicapping in May, and that number will surely rise further before the end of the season as she is still potentially some way in front of the handicapper. Hobb's Delight is the only other in the field coming off a win, albeit a dead heat. He's still very much unexposed, but his jumping has been poor, and he does lack experience at the track and over this trip. For Gina should get the better of him here.

