The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horseracing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

(3.20 Redcar)

This beautifully bred colt backed up the promise shown on his debut by winning second time out on the all-weather at Newcastle. He raced prominently, came off the bend well to race down the stands' side to win with plenty in hand. That experience will be beneficial against some inexperienced opponents. He looks to be a fine racer and should be able to defy the penalty incurred for his win this month.

(3.30 Leicester)

She had a disappointing start to the season at Ascot, having been off for eight months she did not seem to get into the race and may not have reacted well to the softer ground and carrying top weight, so that run can be forgiven. She has proven form on fast ground, winning a novice at Doncaster last year, whereas some of her opponents have struggled on firmer going. With a run under her belt, this seems a good spot to get her back to winning ways.

(4.20 Redcar)

She seems to have hit her stride this season, after uninspiring as a juvenile, grabbing a first career win last time. Arguably everything went her way that day, but she finished strongly, holding off a sustained challenge inside the final furlong. She is related to some strong handicappers who got better as they got older and she has only gone up 4lb for that win two weeks ago.

