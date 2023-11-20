The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

For Gina (1.20 Fakenham)

For Gina has been in consistent form for the past 12 months and showed her summer break did not have too much of an impact by finishing a battling second last time at Huntingdon just over two weeks ago. She will have come on for that and proved she handles Fakenham when finishing a respectable second at the Norfolk track in June. A strong showing is expected.

Up For Appeal (3.05 Fakenham)

Up For Appeal has taken nicely to fences, jumping well on his chase debut last time but fading after the last, seemingly finding the distance just a bit too far. He is down in trip and class which should be more to his liking, so he should go well. He is partnered with Ellis Collier, who takes off a valuable 7lb, and will be looking to add to the course win he notched last week.

Tradesman (6.00 Chelmsford)

Tradesman confirmed his status as a Chelmsford course specialist by winning for the third time at the Essex track. His wins have included a course-and-distance success in October where he gave himself plenty to do with a circuit to do but showed his ability to win easily. This is a step up in class, but his course form is solid and the way in which he won those races mean it should not cause him too many problems.

