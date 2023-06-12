The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Band Of Steel (3.30 Southwell)

He looked slightly out of his depth in the Zetland Stakes when last seen, and did not help his cause by pulling hard in the early stages and ultimately fading in the late on. He is in calmer waters here and the drop back to a mile should benefit him as he won a maiden over this trip. If he settles better this time round he should run a good race.

Lion Tamer (3.40 Salisbury)

He ran a good race last time out but was no match for the winner. This drop back to 7f is interesting as he was in front in that race at Chelmsford and only started dropping back inside the final furlong. He is going in the right direction and this looks a good spot to pick up a first career win.

Fakhra (6.45 Redcar)

She did not have the best of starts at Chepstow 11 days ago, standing slightly in the stalls as the gates opened which ultimately cost her the race, but showed plenty of promise on her racecourse debut, shaping well as the race progressed and only being narrowly held. She comes from a useful German pedigree and with a run under her belt she has an opportunity to go one better here.

