The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Sandown on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

(6.15 Sandown)

He has run a bit green but with promise so far in three runs on the all-weather this winter, particularly last time out when he led but was just outpaced in the final stages. He has looked as though he is missing the final gear to finish off a race so this step up in trip should suit him better as he clearly has a lot of stamina and could use that to his advantage on his handicap debut.

(7.15 Sandown)

He only made his debut at the back end of last season but proved he can be useful when winning comfortably on his second run at Nottingham and he should improve for that. This is a much tougher task and he steps up in trip to 1m2f, but he is beautifully bred so this should be more to his liking. This could be used as a stepping stone to bigger races as he still holds a Derby entry.

(8.20 Sandown)

She seemed to find 1m2f a bit too far when third last time out having led before fading in the final furlong, so today’s slight step back in trip should help as she won her maiden over 1m1½f and narrowly missed out on a win over a mile. She looks in slightly better form then some of today’s opponents and stepping back down in class should see her go well.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.