The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Newbury and Southwell

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Navajo Indy (12.50 Newbury)

Navajo Indy put in an impressive performance last time on his hurdling debut. At times he did not jump fluently, but he travelled strongly and could have caught the leader with a better jump at the last. With that run under his belt he should improve further. He won a competitive looking bumper at Newbury in November and a return to the Berkshire track could see him go one better.

Little Else (3.10 Newbury)

Little Else had wind surgery in March which seems to have completely turned her fortunes around with some eyecatching performances, including two wins before she was narrowly denied a hat-trick last time by a late-rallying horse on her outside after she chased down the leader in the closing stages. She always gives it everything and should put in another strong performance.

Old Chums (7.30 Southwell)

Old Chums seemed to appreciate the application of cheekpieces last time and looked to handle the track at Southwell well, virtually making all on his way to a first career win five days ago. He is stepping up in class and will have to defy a 6lb penalty, but with the quick turnaround and jockey Alec Voikhansky taking off a valuable 5lb, he should be able to put in a repeat performance.

Read more . . .

'She'll leave that rating well behind her' - Robbie Wilders with three wagers on Tuesday

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.