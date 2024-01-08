The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Market Rasen and Southwell on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Scene One (2.40 Market Rasen)

Scene One got off to the perfect start in his chase career with a convincing win at Fakenham in November. He followed that up with a rather disappointing effort last time, but can be excused for that run as the ground was very testing and many runners at that meeting failed to finish. It will be interesting to see the effect the addition of cheekpieces will have on him and, back on better ground, he should bounce back.

Follow Your Heart (7.00 Southwell)

Follow Your Heart has been in excellent form over the past few months, finishing in the top three in his last five outings, and he was only narrowly held last time after making good headway in the closing stages. He had to come from a bit further back than he normally does, but it was his first time running at this level and showed he was not out of his depth. This is a career-high mark but his consistency will help and he looks well placed for another good showing.

Enola Grey (7.30 Southwell)

Another who has been in superb form recently is Enola Grey. She notched her first win on the all-weather last month and backed that up with another two weeks ago in impressive fashion. She did not have things go her way and was well behind with two furlongs to go, but stuck to her task and chased down the leader to get to the line first. This is a step up in class but she is still progressing and if her last race is anything to go by, she has more to prove and could go well again.

