The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Ludlow and Pontefract on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a treble on Tuesday . . .

El Saviour (3.00 Ludlow)

The step up in trip last time seemed to really suit El Saviour. In testing conditions, he raced out wide and saw out the trip for a career-best performance. This looks a stronger race, but he will have no problem handling the ground as he clearly likes a bit of cut, and he looks well placed for another strong run.

Vintage Clarets (3.15 Pontefract)

Vintage Clarets was in good form at the end of last season with some strong showings in tough sprint handicaps, winning two of his last three runs often on less than ideal ground. He has a brilliant attitude, goes well fresh and does not mind a bit of cut in the ground. That all points to him picking up where he left off last year and getting his season off to a good start.

Passing Kate (4.00 Ludlow)

Passing Kate has been in fine form this season, not finishing outside of the top three in her last five outings. She ran well last time, travelling strongly but making a few mistakes in the closing stages which ultimately cost her. However, she still finished a creditable third in what was a much stronger race then she had experienced before. This looks to be her optimum trip and, back in calmer waters, she should go close.

