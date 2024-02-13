The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Fontwell, Hereford and Kempton on Wednesday
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .
Torneo (3.20 Fontwell)
Torneo has shown he is a useful hurdler this season with three impressive performances, notably when finishing third to Triumph Hurdle ante-post favourite Sir Gino and then confirming his ability by making all in a dominant win last time at Wetherby. This is a different test as he takes on more experienced opposition. However, his previous performances are evidence that he is up to the task.
Zestful Hope (4.32 Hereford)
Zestful Hope has been on a bit of an upward curve in the past month after struggling somewhat earlier in the season. A much improved run at Wincanton was followed up by an impressive second place last time at Huntingdon when he was only narrowly denied a win. He will have to defy top weight but a return to Hereford should be exactly what the doctor ordered as all three of his wins have come at the track.
Native Approach (5.30 Kempton)
Native Approach made a promising start on his debut three weeks ago. He fluffed his lines slightly at the start, being slow to react when the gates opened but made up for it by travelling strongly and was only just denied a win. There will still be question marks surrounding him, but with his pedigree and the experience of a run he should go one better this time.
Introducing RP Recommends
Read the full series:
- The best online bookmakers in 2024: what do the leading betting firms offer horse racing punters?
- 2024 Cheltenham Festival betting: the best online bookmakers and how to make the most of free bet offers
- The best online betting sites for each-way betting in 2024: which bookmakers are paying the most extra places this year?
- The best online betting sites for Lucky 15 horse racing bets in 2024: which leading bookmakers stand out and why?
- Racing Post betting guide 2024: expert punting advice and bookmaker considerations
Read these next:
'There is every reason to think he can improve significantly' - our in-form tipster with three wise wagers
Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 13 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 13 February 2024
- Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Tuesday's four meetings
- The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Lingfield on Tuesday
- Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Tuesday's four meetings
- The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Lingfield on Tuesday