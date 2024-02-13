The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Fontwell, Hereford and Kempton on Wednesday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Torneo (3.20 Fontwell)

Torneo has shown he is a useful hurdler this season with three impressive performances, notably when finishing third to Triumph Hurdle ante-post favourite Sir Gino and then confirming his ability by making all in a dominant win last time at Wetherby. This is a different test as he takes on more experienced opposition. However, his previous performances are evidence that he is up to the task.

Zestful Hope (4.32 Hereford)

Zestful Hope has been on a bit of an upward curve in the past month after struggling somewhat earlier in the season. A much improved run at Wincanton was followed up by an impressive second place last time at Huntingdon when he was only narrowly denied a win. He will have to defy top weight but a return to Hereford should be exactly what the doctor ordered as all three of his wins have come at the track.

Native Approach (5.30 Kempton)

Native Approach made a promising start on his debut three weeks ago. He fluffed his lines slightly at the start, being slow to react when the gates opened but made up for it by travelling strongly and was only just denied a win. There will still be question marks surrounding him, but with his pedigree and the experience of a run he should go one better this time.

