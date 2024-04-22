The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Epsom and Yarmouth on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Foro Romano (2.35 Yarmouth)

Foro Romano made an eyecatching debut three weeks ago at Wolverhampton. He was no match for the winner and did show some signs of greenness but stuck to his task well and finished off strongly. He has a lot of speed, which will help on the straight five furlongs at Yarmouth, and he will have learned a lot from his previous run. He should go better this time round.

Feigning Madness (2.45 Epsom)

Feigning Madness has had a perfect start to his career with two hard-fought wins in what were less than perfect conditions. He won on heavy ground at Newbury on his debut and then followed that up with a narrow win under a penalty at Newmarket. This is a step up in class, but he has quality and given the nature of his wins, the step up to a mile and a quarter should suit.

Midair (4.30 Epsom)

Midair was unlucky not to win when last seen on the all-weather at Kempton in November. He hit the front a bit too early and was caught in the final few strides. There is cause to be optimistic with him as that was his best performance and he is capable of winning at this level. He is steadily improving and if the break has had no ill effects, he looks well placed to get that first win.

