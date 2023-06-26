The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Brighton and Newbury on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Sir Winston (4.00 Brighton)

He has been in decent form this season with three impressive runs in a row, including a course-and-distance win last month where he won going away, so the return to Brighton should be beneficial. He was slightly unlucky not to back up that win last time out when just held in the closing stages at Chepstow, but he remains on a good mark and looks set for another strong performance.

Dream Of Mischief (7.50 Newbury)

He got no luck last time out where he looked to be finishing strongly but got boxed in. He did well to finish second given the circumstances and if he can produce a similar performance on Tuesday he should go well, especially as he is now drops in class. The return to seven furlongs is interesting, too, as he won a nursery over that distance last season and he is jockey Jim Crowley’s only ride on the card.

Starlight Nation (8.25 Newbury)

He notched his first win last time out with an impressive performance. He didn't have the best of starts, but worked his way through the field and kept on well in the closing stages. The switch to turf seems to have brought out the best in him after a slow start to his career on the all-weather. He has not gone up much for that win and although this is a slightly stronger contest, he looks well placed to strike again.

Read these next:

'He has looked a different proposition this year' - Andrew Cooper with four selections at Brighton and Newbury on Tuesday

Newbury Placepot tips: Andrew Cooper chases a cut of the £100,000 guaranteed pool

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.