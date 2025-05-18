Racing Post logo
The Punt Acca: Jack Haynes with three tips from Carlisle and Wolverhampton on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday

author image
Reporter

Yellow Dream (5.30 Carlisle)

Minor promise in three qualifying runs but step up to a mile on this stiffer track is a notable plus. This David O'Meara-trained filly is related to three winners and makes her handicap debut off a lowly mark. She has been sent off big prices for her three runs in novice company but Danny Tudhope takes over in the saddle for the first time and better can be expected in this company.

Flash Harry (7.30 Wolverhampton)

Made a highly promising debut when splitting two talented rivals on his debut for Sylvester Kirk at Bath last summer. The winner, Lady With The Lamp, has since landed three Listed races and the third Fearless Freddy won three of his last four starts last year. Has since been gelded and joined Clive Cox. Sports a hood for the first time and sets the standard on form.

Medinilla (8.00 Wolverhampton)

Improved on promising debut sixth at Newbury to win on her second start at Ripon in September. The third, fourth, sixth and eighth have given that form some substance and she appeals as a likely improver on her handicap debut. An opening mark of 68 looks fair and Jack Channon continues in top form, operating at a 25 per cent strike-rate so far this month.

