The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips on Derby day at Epsom

Three horses to include in a treble on Derby day at Epsom . . .

Prosperous Voyage (2.10 Epsom)

Reappearing in the Group 2 Dahlia on soft ground from a 218-day break was never going to suit Prosperous Voyage, whose best form has come on a quick surface, and she can leave that well behind in this lesser contest. She started last season losing out by a neck in the 1,000 Guineas on good to firm ground and later took the notable scalp of multiple Group 1 winner Inspiral in the Falmouth on a similar surface last July. She showed she could handle the uniqueness of Epsom with victory at the course as a two-year-old in maiden and should have far too much for her rivals on this drop in class.

Zarzyni (3.20 Epsom)

This six-year-old is somewhat of a cliff horse for me, but he's shown enough on his last two starts to convince me he's worth sticking with. I've long thought he had a big pot in him, but he continues to find lots of trouble in-running and is becoming a touch frustrating. His reappearance fifth in the Scottish Sprint Cup at Musselburgh, a race he won the previous season, was encouraging as he was continually stopped in his run and was only nudged out once in the clear behind a front-running winner. The same thing happened when beaten just over two lengths at York and he was closing at the line. The 'Dash' is always run at a good clip, so he'll have plenty of pace to aim at, and he has the width of Epsom to make his challenge, which should hopefully make finding a gap easier. He's 5lb below his last winning mark, goes very well on quick ground and will be finishing better than most at the business end.

Count Otto (5.05 Epsom)

After showing he still has what it takes to win sprint handicaps as an eight-year-old, Count Otto looks far to big in the closing 6f handicap given his good course record. He has a win and a second over this trip from two starts on quick ground at the track, as well as a three-quarter-length second over 7f here too. He regained the winning thread at Lingfield in March off 1lb lower and will strip fitter for his return from an 80-day break at Windsor last month. He's at his best on turf when the ground is quick and with plenty of pace options in the race, this could set up perfectly if he reverts to the closing tactics he has deployed on each of his course starts.

