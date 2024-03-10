The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Plumpton and Wolverhampton on Monday
Three horses to include in a treble on Monday. . .
Sir Rock (2.30 Plumpton)
The switch to chasing has seen big improvement from Sir Rock, who is unbeaten in two starts over fences, and he looks to have been found a weak race for his hat-trick bid. He scored over this course and distance in December before following up in a good style at Fontwell in January and a 4lb rise shouldn't be enough to stop him going in again.
Colours On Canvas (4.30 Plumpton)
Showed he had ability in novice hurdles, winning on his stable debut at Lingfield in November and also chasing one home who had previously shown good form at Plumpton in January. He showed he was firmly on the upgrade with a decisive victory over course and distance last month when upped in trip for the first time, and although that race rather fell apart behind him, he travelled well on the front end and should have more to offer.
Uncle Dick (8.00 Wolverhampton)
Has steadily dropped in the weights since three Brighton wins last autumn, but was a big eyecatcher over course and distance in October and suggested his turn was near at Kempton last month, when denied a clear run entering the straight and staying on from the rear. Georgia Dobie gets aboard for the first time since his last win and a 2lb drops puts this course-and-distance winner below his last winning mark.
Read more:
Published on 10 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 10 March 2024
