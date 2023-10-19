The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newcastle on Friday afternoon

Three horses to include in a multiple on Friday . . .

Cusack (4.25 Newcastle)

Has been in great form since returning from a 73-day break, recording form figures of 143. He looked to win a shade cosily on his reappearance before staying on strongly to take fourth, beaten three-quarters of a length, in a better race. He was raised further in grade last time, producing a career-best in losing out to two progressive three-year-olds. He drops back into a Class 6, the company he won in on reappearance, and is able to race from a 1lb lower mark. He should be able to take advantage.

Artisan Dancer (5.00 Newcastle)

Has looked firmly on the improve since returning to the all-weather, following up a win at Southwell with victories at Chelmsford and Lingfield, where he looked to relish the step up to two miles. His winning sequence came to an end at Newcastle last time, but it's easy to put a line through that, as he had just started to motor home when completely blocked off and basically finished on the bridle. The return to the longer distance – raced over 1m4½f last time – looks a good move and he hasn't finished progressing just yet.

Lady Showcasing (6.00 Newcastle)

Has largely disappointed, with just one place to her name from eight starts. However, that effort came at Wolverhampton in May, when she showed plenty of early pace and was just outpointed in the closing stages. That effort suggested that she had ability and I'd never right off Charlie Johnston finding the key to her. That effort was the only time she has encountered Tapeta, which she tackles here, and it could be that a return to this surface just piques her interest. She hasn't looked to have seen out the 7f the last twice, so this first try at 6f looks a positive, and it interest me that she was in a 6f seller at Wolverhampton before being forced to miss it (self-certification), as the Johnston yard don't run in those types of races unless they think they have a winner in waiting.

