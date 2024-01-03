The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Lingfield on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

Novation (12.45 Lingfield)

Wasn't beaten more than three lengths in any of his three qualifying runs, and there is more than enough substance to that form to suggest his opening mark of 72 could be lenient. He finished behind three subsequent winners on his second start at Salisbury, including Jasour, who went on to land the July Stakes and is now rated 108, while Mr Baloo, who was three-quarters of a length in front of Novation, scored off marks of 71 and 75. All three runs came over the minimum trip and he looked outpaced each time, while his dam was a 7f winner, so there's every chance he will improve for the longer trip.

Epsom Faithfull (1.45 Lingfield)

Produced a big career best in a Listed race here on reappearance last year, beaten little more than a length by Annaf, who won the Portland and ran well in Group races for the rest of the year, despite being the lowest-rated runner in the field. A string of inconsistent efforts since has seen her drop 12lb below her last winning mark, but the Pat Phelan-trained seven-year-old rarely runs a bad race at this track and was a comfortable winner the last time she ran at Class 5 level, so she could easily bounce back here.

Upepo (3.15 Lingfield)

Made an instant impact on his British and stable debut for Tony Carroll when winning a course-and-distance handicap with seemingly something to spare in October, justifying favouritism with a last-to-first success under Rossa Ryan. Looked outstayed when upped to a 1m6f at Southwell last month and much better is expected returned to these conditions, especially with Ryan back in the saddle.

