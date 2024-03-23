The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Doncaster and Ascot on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .

Kourosh (2.45 Ascot)

Was an impressive 21-length winner of a Wetherby maiden hurdle in November on his first start for Dan Skelton and was trailing by only a length behind winner An Bradan Feasa, who had chased home Burdett Road on his previous start and who has since finished eighth in the Boodles, when coming down at the last. You have to forgive him a poor effort last time when turned over at 1-4, but the bottomless ground may have been a factor, while he didn't look to be moving that well after pulling up, so something may have been amiss. He's open to plenty of improvement on this handicap debut and he won on good ground when trained in Germany.

Frere D'Armes (3.20 Newcastle)

Looked a chaser to follow when beating the well-handicapped Haddex Des Obeaux, who is now rated 31lb higher, and taking a stacked Newbury handicap, with subsequent Betfair Hurdle winner Aucunrisque, Coral Gold scorer Datsalrightgino, Grade 1 runner-up Balco Coastal and TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase third Straw Fan Jack all in behind. Has run well since, including a narrow second to Boothill in November, with his disappointing runs all coming on a softer surface. Takes a drop in class after pulling up in the Grand Annual, but the better surface will suit and he's just 3lb above his last winning mark.

There's The Door (3.40 Doncaster)

The soft ground at Doncaster will suit There’s The Door. She took the course-and-distance three-year-old handicap on this card on her reappearance last year and was mainly campaigned in better company than this after, adding a Class 2 heavy-ground handicap victory to her CV at Glorious Goodwood. She’s just 4lb higher than then, goes well fresh and is definitely capable of rating higher this year kept to these conditions.

