The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Chelmsford on Sunday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Sunday . . .

Romilda (5.45 Chelmsford)

Didn't stay the longer distance last time, but was unlucky not to get off the mark at Wolverhampton in November and finished well off a sedate gallop when third at Lingfield last month, suggesting her time was near. Shorter trip here is ideal and she can break her duck for William Haggas from a 1lb lower mark than last time.

United Front (6.45 Chelmsford)

Tends to show best form on Polytrack, so it was no surprise to see him return to form with a close third in a higher grade at Kempton two weeks ago after a couple of starts on Tapeta. Has a good record here, with two wins and two seconds from five starts, and is very well handicapped if in a similar mood (he's 16lb lower than for his last all-weather win).

Appellant (7.45 Chelmsford)

Has raced exclusively over 6f, but this drop to the minimum trip looked worth a go having showed early pace but failed to get home on latest start. Better was clearly expected given he started favourite and he is now 7lb lower than when entering handicaps, which looks exploitable on the pick of his two-year-old form.

