The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from across the tracks on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .

(3.35 Stratford)

Became very disappointing over hurdles, tried over a variety of trips but failing to add to his debut success in 11 other starts. However, he was well backed on his first start over fences at Fontwell last month and, although he was ultimately a well-held fifth of six runners, he showed enough to suggest he can win a chase. He jumped slightly left-handed, so this track should help counteract that, but he jumped well in the whole and only gave way late on, suggesting the return to this shorter distance will prove the ideal move – his sole jumps victory came over 2m1½f. The blinkers he was tried in last time stay on and he could run them ragged from the front.

(4.35 Stratford)

Has the burden of top weight, but his run in a better class race at Kempton last time suggests he should have no trouble coping with it. That run was over 2m2f on a sharp track, where he looked outpaced before staying on into third, so the longer distance here will definitely be in his favour. Sheldon made his chasing debut at this course, winning over 2m5f with Heltenham 14 lengths back in second. The runner-up went on to land a hat-trick and is now 27lb higher than he was then, so the form looks rock solid. That was a career-best performance on Racing Post Ratings from Sheldon and with conditions very similar he should be very hard to beat.

(5.25 Ripon)

With excuses for her three runs since returning from a 187-day break, Lily In The Jungle seems to have been forgotten about in the market and looks value in an open race. Running on the all-weather the first twice and soft ground on her latest start was never going to suit, but those runs have seen her drop 8lb in the handicap to a competitive-looking mark. She recorded two comfortable victories on good ground over course and distance last year, the latest of which was achieved off a 1lb higher mark, and she followed those with a game effort when going down by a neck to a subsequent winner off a 5lb higher mark. She's clearly best when being able to dominate on good ground and she could prove hard to peg back now returned to her favoured conditions.

Read these next:

