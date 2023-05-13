The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips for the Sunday Series at Hamilton on ITV4

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday...

(3.45 Hamilton)

A £200,000 breeze-up buy, Golden Arrow is out of Havana Grey, whose progeny are flying this season, and missed Ascot to line-up in the Sunday Series. Alice Haynes is 4-9 with her two-year-old runners this year, operating at a 44 per cent strike-rate, and this looks a good opportunity for him to make a winning debut.

(5.15 Hamilton)

After not enjoying the heavy ground at Doncaster on his reappearance, Dutch Decoy has run a pair of solid races in better company than this and should enjoy the calmer waters. He was dropped 1lb for his latest effort, which puts him on his last winning mark, and he's won both of his starts at this track.

(6.15 Hamilton)

Captain Haddock finished second in this race last year and he's 9lb lower this time around. Star apprentice Billy Loughnane has been booked and takes off 3lb. Trip and ground are in his favour and the form of his reappearance second at Doncaster has been franked with the third and fourth both wide-margin winners next time out.

