Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingThe Punt Acca

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips for the Sunday Series at Hamilton on ITV4

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday...

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Golden Arrow (3.45 Hamilton)

A £200,000 breeze-up buy, Golden Arrow is out of Havana Grey, whose progeny are flying this season, and missed Ascot to line-up in the Sunday Series. Alice Haynes is 4-9 with her two-year-old runners this year, operating at a 44 per cent strike-rate, and this looks a good opportunity for him to make a winning debut.

Dutch Decoy (5.15 Hamilton)

After not enjoying the heavy ground at Doncaster on his reappearance, Dutch Decoy has run a pair of solid races in better company than this and should enjoy the calmer waters. He was dropped 1lb for his latest effort, which puts him on his last winning mark, and he's won both of his starts at this track.

Captain Haddock (6.15 Hamilton)

Captain Haddock finished second in this race last year and he's 9lb lower this time around. Star apprentice Billy Loughnane has been booked and takes off 3lb. Trip and ground are in his favour and the form of his reappearance second at Doncaster has been franked with the third and fourth both wide-margin winners next time out.

Read these next:

Tom Segal has fancies in both of the French Guineas after an 11-1 Saturday winner   

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples   

Tom Segal tipped 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj at 20-1 - subscribe now with 50% off and don't miss out on a massive month for Pricewise  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 13 May 2023Last updated 18:37, 13 May 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips