The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Wolverhampton and Exeter on Friday

Three horses to put in a multiple on Friday . . .

(3.20 Wolverhampton)

Returning from five unsuccessful efforts out in Bahrain, What's The Story has been given a chance by the handicapper, who has lowered his rating by 8lb on this first start in Britain since November. Although only winning one of his eight all-weather starts, the nine-year-old has never been beaten more than four and a quarter lengths and has a record of 53133 on Tapeta - the fifth when beaten just over a length at Southwell. He drops massively in grade and this is his first start in a Class 4 – the majority of his races have come at Class 2 level or higher. His all-weather victory came off a 7lb higher mark, so there is plenty in his favour to notch a second win on the sand.

(4.10 Exeter)

Langley Hundred has been much better since competing in handicaps on good ground, with a record 3211, the two wins achieved under 10lb claimer Elizabeth Gayle, who again takes the ride. His latest effort can be forgiven as he clearly wasn't at home in the soft conditions and the better ground expected at Exeter, a course where he has won at before, will see an improved effort. He looked progressive when upped to three miles last time and it would be a shock if there wasn't more to come, despite being 6lb higher than for his last success.

(4.25 Wolverhampton)

Midgetonamission has been out of sorts since finishing second on soft ground at Sandown in September, but she will be much happier dropping into a Class 6, the level which she has achieved all four of her wins. With a few prominent runners in the field, she will likely get a strong pace to suit her come-from-the-back running style and her recent form has suggested she may be coming into form. A course-and-distance winner in January, she is 6lb below her last winning mark and Jordan Williams' useful 5lb claim will only help matters.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.