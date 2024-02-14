The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Southwell on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

Love Your Work (2.02 Southwell)

Has done all of his winning between 7f and 1m2f, so it was no surprise to see him not show up well in a 1m4f handicap, or the 5f handicaps that followed, in his first three starts for his new yard. However, he had dropped to his last winning mark when running his best race since joining Darryll Holland over an inadequate 5f trip at Wolverhampton last time. All seven of his all-weather wins have come at this course, five over this mile trip, and he should go close from an unchanged mark.

Come On Girl (4.22 Southwell)

Has been very consistent without getting her head in front since returning from a 217-day break at Lingfield in December, when going down by a short head to likely favourite here Sassy Redhead. She followed that with two good seconds from a 3lb higher mark at Southwell and Wolverhampton before a below-par effort at Chelmsford, where an awkward start didn't help matters. He is 2lb better off with Sassy Redhead for their clash in December and that should be more than enough to see her come out on top.

Tortured Soul (4.53 Southwell)

A massive improver since joining Tony Carroll from Ger Lyons, following up wins at Southwell and Wolverhampton with a close third at Lingfield last week. The winner and second both got first run on him - he couldn't make his challenge until the straight - so there's every reason to think there's more juice left in his mark. His draw in stall once should enable him to race much more prominently than last time.

