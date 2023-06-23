The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Royal Ascot on Saturday

Three horses to put in a multiple at Royal Ascot on Saturday . . .

Golden Mind (2.30 Ascot)

Richard Fahey went close to winning the Norfolk Stakes with Malc on Thursday and I think he's got an even better chance in the Chesham with Golden Mind. He found the five-furlong trip too short on debut when third behind a highly touted Alice Haynes runner before needing every yard of the six-furlong distance to land a Leicester maiden last month. He still displayed evident signs of greenness that day, but when he got the message he flew home in the final furlong and hit the line strong, suggesting the extra distance here will suit. He's bred for Royal Ascot as a half-brother to the stable's Norfolk and Commonwealth Cup winner Perfect Power, and his sire, Galileo Gold, won the St James's Palace at the royal meeting too.

Cuban Dawn (5.35 Ascot)

After Comhra was made a non-runner in the Coronation Stakes on Friday, Jim Bolger will be saddling his first and only runner of this year's royal meeting on Saturday, with Cuban Dawn tackling the Golden Gates Handicap. The three winners of the Golden Gates, introduced in 2020, were making their handicap debut on their fourth start and were all drawn high (16,13,13), which bodes well for the Bolger-trained Cuban Dawn. Cuban Dawn made his debut in a Listed race, such is the regard he must be held in, finishing fourth behind subsequent Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes winner Paddington. He was then beaten a neck and half a length behind Dermot Weld runners in two mile maidens, both times suggesting he would benefit from going up in trip. He's drawn in 15, has the services of Hollie Doyle and was bought for £300,000 at Goffs London sale on Monday, a sign this could be the starting point of bigger things to come.

Run For Oscar (6.10 Ascot)

After watching him run out an impressive winner of last year's Cesarewitch, I've long thought the stamina test associated with the Ascot Stakes or the Queen Alexandra would be ideal for Run For Oscar. The way he travelled through that Newmarket marathon and pulled himself to the front without even coming off the bridle suggested he could have a lot more to offer on the Flat, and it's interesting that Charles Byrnes has opted for the Queen Alexandra, a conditions race, rather than going for the Ascot Stakes (staying handicap). Run For Oscar wasn't seen again on the Flat until last month when running fifth in the Orby Stakes, a Listed race over a mile and a half. That trip would've been far too short for him to do any damage and was obviously used as a pipe-opener to put him spot on for this. This looks to be a long-term plan and there aren't many better target trainers than Byrnes.

