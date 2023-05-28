The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Redcar on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday...

(1.45 Redcar)

After two poor efforts, which came over middle distances on soft ground, Red Astaire looks to be tackling his favoured conditions here. He achieved his career-best Racing Post Rating over a mile at this course on quick ground last year, which he followed with a three-quarter-length second when dropped to seven furlongs. He hasn't faced good to firm ground since that day and drops into Class 6 too. The first-time cheekpieces could help him focus and he's 7lb lower than when second to a subsequent winner last August. He could prove way overpriced now in suitable conditions.

(3.25 Redcar)

Sparkling Red looks very well treated on the strength of his juvenile form and seems to have been forgotten about in the market after a poor showing last time. That came in Class 3 company on soft ground, which he clearly didn't handle. His good-ground form is much better, notably when a half-length second to Maria Barnwell, who was then placed in the Queen Mary and is now rated 94, and losing out by three-quarters of a length to the 85-rated Florida Filly on good to firm ground last june. His reappearance on soft ground was his handicap debut and he was dropped 3lb after to a mark of 75, which could well underestimate him now returned to a quicker surface.

(5.40 Redcar)

Having been in cracking form since returning from a short break this month, Iron Sheriff can land another victory now he goes back up to a mile and a quarter. After finishing fourth over a mile on his reappearance, he cruised into contention before pulling away when upped to a mile and quarter, winning by five and a half lengths under today's jockey Jonny Peate, and his switch to turf last time was an unlucky one. Dropped back to a mile, he was short of room when making headway and was forced to pull wide before finishing with a flourish. That suggested this unchanged mark was within reach and the step back up in trip at a track he has run well at previously looks a good move.

