The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Newmarket on ITV on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .

(1.50 Newmarket)

Tony Martin sends his first Flat runner in almost four years over the Irish seas, which instantly makes Firstman of interest. It may have taken a while, but it looks like Martin has finally found the key to Firstman, and since winning a 1m4f handicap at Roscommon in August, he has failed to finish outside of the first four in his next 11 starts, including three more victories. One of those wins was the first time he had tackled 2m on the Flat and he settled that contest comfortably, seeing out the extra distance with ease. His only other start at that distance came in a conditions race in February and he finished just four lengths behind the winner despite being 17lb worse off at the weights. That effort made this mark of 88 look very achievable and he gets the services of William Buick.

(2.25 Newmarket)

John Gosden has made the Pretty Polly Stakes his own in recent times, winning five of the last nine runnings, and he and son Thady have a good-looking contender this year too. Tarjamah obviously came to hand late on last year as we didn't see her until December, when she made a winning debut in a 12-runner fillies' novice at Wolverhampton. She travelled well and pulled over three lengths clear with the favourite on that occasion, getting the better of the argument late on, suggesting a longer trip might prove ideal. Gosden teamed up with Shadwell to take this in 2014 with subsequent Oaks winner Taghrooda, and it would not surprise me if this filly lined up at Epsom after an impressive display here.

(3.40 Newmarket)

If there is one horse in the 1,000 Guineas line-up who could be a real star, it is without doubt Tahiyra – she looks something special. The way she travelled in the Moyglare was something to behold and when asked, she picked up extremely well, leaving Meditate firmly in her rear-view mirror. She clearly has a high cruising speed and she hit the line strong, both things that suggest she will be comfortable with the mile trip. That was just her second start and there is no telling how much further she can improve this year. The recent rain only enhances her claims and there is every chance she can give Dermot Weld a first victory in the Newmarket Classic.

