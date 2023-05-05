The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Newmarket on ITV on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

(2.50 Newmarket)

Admiral D caught my eye with how he finished his race over course and distance last time. Having fly-leapt when leaving the stalls, giving the majority of the field a couple of lengths, he was really the only one to make significant headway from the rear, and from his side of the track. He ran some great races last year, including finishing well for second in a big-field handicap on the July course off 1lb higher and going down by just over two lengths in the Ayr Gold Cup. Richard Fahey, who landed this race with four-year-olds in 2015 and 2017, reaches for cheekpieces for the first time, which could eek out further improvement. I'd be surprised if he didn't have a handicap of this nature in him.

(3.25 Newmarket)

The form of the Lincoln has worked out well, with Al Mubhir (fifth) and Jimi Hendrix (13th) winning their next starts, Bopedro (eighth) and Empirestateofmind (seventh) coming home first and second in a Newmarket handicap, and a whole host of horses placing or running well since. All that gives me even more hope that Majestic, who was fourth at Doncaster, can back up his win in the Cambridgeshire over course-and-distance last year. He travelled really well on that heavy ground in the Lincoln, looking as though his current mark may still underestimate him, but he didn't seem to pick up to the same effect as he did on a better surface here last year. His mark was left unchanged after that fine Doncaster effort and he could be an even better proposition should the ground stay good.

(4.40 Newmarket)

Unshipping Frankie Dettori moments after leaving the stalls in the Greenham wasn’t the ideal preparation for Chaldean, but it effectively turned into a racecourse gallop and would hopefully have blown away any cobwebs. His Dewhurst win proved he acted on this course, which is a big plus, and Indestructible gave the form of his Acomb and Champagne Stakes wins a big boost when comfortably landing the Craven on his reappearance. That Dewhurst victory on good ground was one of the fastest runnings of the race, but he could be even more effective with a bit of cut underfoot, so, if the forecast rain arrives, he could prove very hard to pass.

