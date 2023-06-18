The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Lingfield and Wolverhampton on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday...

Bird For Life (2.00 Lingfield)

Quirky customer who is often slowly away, but this course-and-distance winner has dropped to her last winning mark and should come on for her reappearance at Wolverhampton two weeks ago. She adopted her usual position at the back of the pack last time, but she was denied a clear run as the race started to get going and was pushed nine horses wide on the bend before staying on into seventh. I'm not sure the favourite, Yorkindness, will produce a similar effort as last time now back on the all-weather, so at short odds I'm happy to take her on. Bird For Life's stablemate, Tin Fandango, likes to race prominently and should ensure a good gallop for her to aim at and there won't be anything finishing better.

Give A Little Back (4.10 Wolverhampton)

Give A Little Back has shown a liking for Wolverhampton and will be much happier back on an artificial surface, having finished down the field last time on turf, a sphere he is 0-6 in. He also may have been stretched by the mile and a quarter trip, with his best form coming between seven furlongs and just shy of a mile and a quarter. His six visits to this course have yielded form figures of 353212, with the latest three achieved when going beyond a mile for the first time. The win off 3lb lower was a shade cosy and he wasn't knocked about when second to a well-handicapped rival in a better race on his last trip here. There looks to be to come kept to this surface and he can notch a second victory.

Lilkian (4.30 Lingfield)

Lilkian almost took advantage of his much lower turf mark at Yarmouth last week, which showed that he was in good form and ready to strike back at a happy hunting ground of his. A three-time course-and-distance winner, Lilkian has been running consistently well off higher marks despite things not quite panning out in his favour and has dropped to a mark of 70, a rating he has won off before. He ran into the well-handicapped Gold Medal on his last two starts over course and distance and was finishing better than most from a poor position in the latest of those. Liam Wright has been on board for his last three wins and his 7lb claim will be of major help with him carrying top weight.

