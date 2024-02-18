Racing Post logo
TippingThe Punt Acca

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Lingfield and Carlisle on Monday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Monday . . .

Image link

Ten O'Clock (2.47 Lingfield)

Was a big price and didn't show a great deal in three starts as a two-year-old, but she finished closer than she had before when seventh on her first start at the minimum trip on her handicap debut at Wolverhampton in January, despite being slowly away. She again didn't get a great start when squeezed out over course and distance last time and had to race in last, but she came home really well to finish just a neck behind the winner. If getting more luck from the stalls, she can go one better here.

Stopnsearch (3.47 Lingfield)

Had been running well in handicaps before his close second when dropped to classified level for the first time over course and distance last week, having a wide enough trip and only succumbing late on. Oisin Murphy takes over in the saddle for the first time and can help him notch his first success since April 2021.

Houston Texas (4.00 Carlisle)

Is very lightly raced for his age, having had just 15 starts under rules, and has shown a distinct liking for Carlisle. He took his record at that track to 4-4 with a comfortable success on reappearance in November, with the manner of victory suggesting there was plenty more to come. He was out of the weights when thrust into a much better grade in the Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby on Boxing Day, when he was found out by the tempo of that better-class field and was pulled up, which is easily forgiven. He takes a big drop in grade here and can notch another course success for Nicky Richards.

Published on 18 February 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:23, 18 February 2024

