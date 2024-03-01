Racing Post logo
The Punt Acca

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Kelso and Doncaster on Saturday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Saturday . . .

Image link

Jango Baie (2.17 Kelso)

Jango Baie lost his unbeaten record under rules when trying to give the smart Handstands 5lb at Huntingdon last time, but that was actually an improved run on RPRs and his Grade 1 Formby win makes him a massive standout in this contest. He should be hard to beat.

Tommy's Oscar (2.35 Doncaster)

The drop in trip should suit Tommy’s Oscar, who has run really well in stronger races over 2m4f, finishing fourth in the Old Roan and Scottish Champion Chase after storming to a six-and-a-half length win at Kelso over 2m1f on his reappearance. He’s 2-3 at Doncaster, including a comprehensive Grade 2 novice chase win last year, and should take some beating off just 2lb higher than his last win.

Minella Drama (3.25 Kelso)

Followed an impressive weight-carrying handicap win at this course with a fine third in Grade 1 company last year before kicking off this season with a close second in the Old Roan. Something was clearly amiss when disappointing in the 1965 Chase, as wind surgery straight after would suggest, while the Donald McCain-trained nine-year-old will improve on his last start, which came over hurdles after wind surgery, and should be suited by this trip.

Read these next:

'He could simply outclass them' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday selections  

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Doncaster  

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples  

Published on 1 March 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 1 March 2024

