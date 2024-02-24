The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Hereford on Sunday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Sunday . . .

Innisfree Lad (2.10 Hereford)

Won this race comfortably last year off a 5lb higher mark and took a similar event at Doncaster in December. His performance at Catterick last time was better than the bare result and he should go well in his bid to maintain his unbeaten record at Hereford for David Dennis.

Fire Dancer (3.40 Hereford)

Looked a horse with a bright future when winning on his British and stable debut for Venetia Williams on the back of an 815-day break at Ludlow in January, but has disappointed on all three starts since, latterly when returning from wind surgery. It's possible that the trip stretched him at Ascot last time, while the ground would've been too quick, so there's every chance he'll leave that performance behind here. He acts on heavy ground and this represents a big drop in class – a good run looks likely.

One Eye On Vegas (4.10 Hereford)

Was tackling this sort of trip for the first time when opening his account for Stuart Edmunds at Leicester last month, taking up the lead travelling strongly and digging in well to score by more than a length. That form has been franked by the runner-up, who is 17lb higher having won twice since, and conditions look ideal for him to follow up.

Introducing RP Recommends

Read the full series:

Read more tipping:

'This race will have been the plan' - Tom Segal with three selections at Naas on Sunday after a 9-2 Saturday winner

Tom Segal's play of the day at Naas

Sunday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.