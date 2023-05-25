The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Haydock and Bath on Friday

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday

(3.15 Haydock)

It's very easy to forgive Get Ahead's latest defeat given it came on soft ground, conditions she was well beaten in on her sole encounter last year, but she lost nothing in a four-length defeat to the mud-loving Vadream. Before that she was an eyecatching third in a Listed race at Bath, where she was squeezed out and in rear for much of the race but flew home to be beaten just over two lengths. She handles that ground, described as good to soft, but she looked much better when tackling faster conditions at Goodwood, where she gave Silkie Wilkie, who is now rated 23lb higher, 7lb and a two-length beating. That was over five furlongs and she is yet to tackle any further, but being a half-sister to 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean, there is every chance she could improve for the extra furlong here in a weak-looking race for the grade.

(3.25 Bath)

This may be the best time to catch Vaunted, who was a winner here on her debut and who returned from a similar break last year when comfortably scoring at Beverley. Those two victories along with a taking success at Pontefract last July all came on rattling quick ground, so she should relish conditions on offer here. She's 6lb higher than for her latest success, but she was within a half-length of winning on Newmarket's July course last year off 2lb higher than she is here, so she should have no issues coping with this mark. She's evidently very good fresh and may prove to be far too big a price.

(4.25 Haydock)

Form of her debut fourth has worked out very well, with the winner, Mammas Girl, comfortably landing the Group 3 Nell Gwyn last month, and the third, fifth, sixth, seventh and tenth all winning since. She was very green that day at Newmarket, but she was still travelling well when denied a clear run multiple times coming out of the Dip. She stayed on well enough once in the clear to suggest she would leave that behind her on her next start and the step up to a mile looks sure to suit.

