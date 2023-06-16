The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Chester and York on Saturday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Saturday . . .

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Box To Box (2.45 Chester)

Box To Box was a big eyecatcher for me at Chester's May meeting and with the return to better ground in his favour, he can notch a third win at the track. He was quickly out from stall 12 and sat just behind the leaders in a soft-ground course-and-distance handicap, but received a big bump in the straight before being denied a clear run late on. and finished just over two lengths off the winner in sixth. His only other two visits to the track both resulted in victories on good ground and he is on the same mark as for that latest win. This is a slightly easier race than last time and he could take all the beating.

Mill Stream (3.40 York)

Mill Stream was a well-supported 2-1 favourite when winning on debut and the form of that race has worked out extremely well with nine subsequent scorers in behind him. He backed up the promise of his debut win when going down by half a length to Noble Style before failing to stay seven furlongs when fourth to subsequent 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean in the Acomb on his final juvenile start. Jane Chapple-Hyam had the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot in mind when Mill Stream reappeared behind Little Big Bear in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock last month, when he was always going to need the run as he's a big horse, but the fact he turns up here suggests to me that connections think they can exploit his handicap mark of 98. He will come on massively for his last run and could be a class above these.

Soldier's Minute (5.25 York)

Soldier's Minute is somewhat of a cliff horse for me and he's arguably better on the all-weather, but he has pieces of turf form which suggest he should be up to winning a race like this. I backed Keith Dalgleish's charge in the Ayr Silver Cup a couple of years ago, when he went down by a head off a mark of 92, and he is now 7lb lower than for that close call. He was a real eyecatcher on his reappearance over this course and distance last month, when he was repeatedly denied a clear run but only lost by just over four lengths. A slow pace has caught him out the last twice, so he should be much happier in this bigger field, and Callum Rodriguez, who has been on board for his last two wins, takes the ride.

Read these next:

'On his best form he's clear favourite for this' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday selections

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Stay ahead of the field with 50 per cent off the ultimate racing subscription. Enjoy the Racing Post digital newspaper and award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing. Plus, make informed betting decisions with our expert tips and form study tools. Head to the subscription page and select 'Get Ultimate Monthly', then enter the code ASCOT23 to get 50 per cent off your first three months*.

*Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code ASCOT23.

First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter.

Offer expires 25/6/2023. Customers wishing to cancel will need to contact us at least seven days before their subscription is due to renew.