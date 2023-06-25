The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Chepstow and Southwell on Monday afternoon

Three horses to include in a multiple on Monday . . .

Do No Wrong (1.55 Southwell)

May have needed his first run in 353 days when pulling up on his chasing debut at Hexham last month and duly left that firmly behind him when a ready winner at Cartmel on his next start. Was still travelling well when making an uncharacteristic mistake and falling at Bangor last time, but he was favourite for that event and looks to have further scope in this sphere after just three starts.

Zing Up (3.15 Chepstow)

The youngest runner in the field, Zing Up produced a fine effort last time and looks sure to improve this year after just seven starts. Unsuccessful in five runs when trained in Ireland, the three-year-old left his all-weather reappearance at Lingfield firmly behind him when going down by less than a length at Windsor, where he wandered around when making his challenge. He definitely has his quirks and doesn't look the easiest ride, but he clearly has ability and gets the services of the in-form Hollie Doyle.

No Recollection (4.00 Southwell)

Was having just his second run for Sam England when running out a comfortable winner of a handicap hurdle at Worcester a couple of weeks ago and a 6lb rise shouldn't stop him going in again. He showed the benefit of his first run in 223 days last time, when he travelled well into the race from the rear and, despite making a mess of the second last, shot clear on the run-in. He was rated at a peak of 85 on the Flat for Alan King and a hurdles mark of 106 could still underestimate him.

Read these next:

'She comes from a race that has worked out supremely well' - our Monday tipster provides four fancies

Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.