The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson had 9-2 and evens winners on Monday - who does he fancy this time?

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

Jagwar (12.55 Doncaster)

Made a promising start to life with Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero in Britain when going down by a neck to Inthewaterside, who has won again since, at Aintree in October. He didn't jump very well when a disappointing favourite last time, but he may not have enjoyed the very testing conditions or the drop in trip, and he's likely to leave that behind him returned to a maiden hurdle. The longer trip and better ground are in his favour.

Beraz (4.30 Newcastle)

Has been progressive since joining Julie Camacho, rising 13lb in the handicap thanks to a couple of wins and a few near misses, and produced a fantastic effort on his first all-weather start when third in the November Handicap over course and distance in November, when he had to make his challenge on a different part of the track to front pair. The form of his staying-on fourth here over a shorter trip could hardly be better, with multiple winners finishing behind him, and the extra distance will be of benefit here.

Royal Prospect (5.35 Newcastle)

Is yet to run a bad race at Newcastle since joining Susan Corbett, and seemed to enjoy the drop to this trip when winning in classified company last month. Did well to get within a length of a well-treated rival, who has won three times since, after being denied a clear run back in handicap company over course and distance last time. A 4lb rise for that may underestimate him and from a favourable draw in stall 12, which should mean he makes his challenge on the stands' rail, he can record a fifth course success.

