TippingThe Punt Acca

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson had 10-11 and 4-1 winners last Monday - who does he fancy this time?

Three horses to include in a multiple on Monday . . .

Image link

Gardener (2.02 Carlisle)

Made an electric chase and stable debut for Olly Murphy, storming 30 lengths clear of his three rivals at Southwell in December, and looked set to defy a 10lb rise for that at Newcastle last time before unseating his jockey at the second last. He's up another 4lb but still looks ahead of his mark and can make amends here.

Romilda (3.15 Lingfield)

Has run well on all three starts at this trip, including an unlucky fourth after being denied a clear run at Wolverhampton in November. A 1lb drop for a close third at Chelmsford last month sees her tackle the weakest handicap she's faced. She can break her duck for William Haggas.

Breeze Of Wind (4.07 Carlisle)

Has taken well to chasing, building on the promise of his first two efforts to score comfortably the last twice. Still had plenty in hand when seeing out his first try at three miles last time and can bring up the hat-trick here.

Published on 4 February 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:08, 4 February 2024

