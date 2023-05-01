The Punt Acca: Gary Savage's three horse racing tips at Nottingham and Newcastle on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a treble on Tuesday . . .

(4.00 Yarmouth)

His run last time at Leicester can be written off as the conditions were near unraceable that day due to the wet weather. Hopefully that will have brought him on fitness-wise at least as this race looks a winnable opportunity and he has now dipped below his last winning mark at a course where his trainer does well.

(4.10 Nottingham)

There is a fair spread of ability as fillies chase black type in this Listed contest, which means Gavin Cromwell's four-year-old looks a decent each-way bet. Connections will be desperate to get a win at this level for a filly who still has only a maiden to her name despite being thrice-placed at Group level, and she ran as if she'd come on for the race on her seasonal debut in a Group 3. The ground will be no barrier to her.

(7.30 Newcastle)

Forever associated with Pat Cosgrave's calamitous easing of the 1-6 favourite Concorde when a very lucky winner last time, Brian Ellison's unexposed three-year-old shouldn't be underestimated from the same mark today. She looked certain for last place as she struggled with the bend at Chelmsford but really stuck to her task well in the straight and with no Concorde or bends to deal with here she should go well.

