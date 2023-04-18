The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horseracing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday. . .

(1.30 Cheltenham)

This admirable 12-year-old will be making his 15th chase appearance at Cheltenham and can gain his fourth victory. Admittedly, he doesn’t always get it right here as he pulled up after a bad error in the Paddy Power Gold Cup last November, but he showed his usual zest at the festival in March, only giving best approaching two out behind Seddon. He is more than capable of showing some of the young pretenders in opposition how it’s done.

(2.25 Newmarket)

Although not managing to win for Richard Fahey last season after switching from Ireland, this gelding showed up well in all eight Class 2 handicaps contested in 2022. That included his sole run here when finding only Lethal Levi too good over this trip, finishing with real purpose to chase home one who received an inspired ride from the front. The easier ground (both juvenile wins came with some give) should assist.

(3.25 Beverley)

This filly looks to have been found a good opportunity to double her winning tally on her seasonal debut. Having met interference at the start, she proved no match for the more experienced Manitou on her racecourse bow at Chepstow. Next time, at this venue and on similar ground, she put that experience to good use when winning with a bit to spare. PJ McDonald renews his acquaintance with Andrew Balding’s runner and the trainer has a good strike-rate with limited runners here.

