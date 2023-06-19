The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to put in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Law Of The Sea (5.00 Royal Ascot)

The run in the Chester Cup on debut for the Ian Williams team when fourth behind Metier is still vivid in the memory, The horse pulled hard, had to be snatched up more than once and still finished with a flourish to get placed. Not many look like they require a longer trip than in that race but Law Of The Sea should relish the additional two furlongs. The two-mile trip when he was beaten at Haydock subsequently seemed inadequate.

Buckaroo (5.35 Royal Ascot)

Has returned this season in fine fettle, beginning the campaign by seeing off Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Homeless Songs at Leopardstown and then being beaten just a neck when fourth in the d’Ispahan at Longchamp. Although this four-year-old acts on soft and heavy, he does have decent form on quicker, including when short-headed by Piz Badile on good ground in a Group 3, but any of the forecast showers won’t be a hindrance and the drop into Listed class should be within his capabilities.

Zapphire (6.15 Beverley)

This twice-raced filly defied expectations on racecourse debut when outrunning odds of 150-1 by finishing third, beaten just a length, with the second and fourth both winning since. Being caught wide and a bit far back next time in another race producing future winners can probably be ignored, and this Julie Camacho runner may well have improved for a break since. The yard has been in excellent form and this may not take much winning.

